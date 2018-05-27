Joe Taylor credits long Sunday drives riding in his family's car as a child with instilling his love of history, travel and the Quad-Cities.
The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitor's Bureau president and CEO, who will leave his post this week for Evansville, Indiana, CVB, recalls fondly those afternoon journeys with his parents and siblings to places such as Starved Rock State Park in western Illinois or across the Mississippi River to the Herbert Hoover National Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch.
"I didn't realize it at the time, but I was getting my interest in tourism then," the Aledo, Illinois, native said.
That interest and regional knowledge has well-served Taylor, who has spent nearly 30 years as the face of Quad-City tourism and what many call "its biggest cheerleader." He will wrap up his career with the QCCVB on Friday and begin as the Evansville CVB's executive director June 4.
With a history degree from Illinois State University, Taylor first worked 10 years in the newspaper business, including for the Aledo Times Record and Muscatine Journal. His first tourism job was in Galesburg, Illinois, before moving to the Clinton CVB and then on to the Davenport CVB, which would merge in 1990 with the Bettendorf and Illinois Quad-Cities bureaus to create the Quad-Cities CVB. Taylor took over the helm in January 1998 after the sudden death of his predecessor Bruce Riley McDaniel.
"Back in those days we were an experiment, we didn't know what was going to happen with this regional approach," Taylor recalled. "The success of the bureau certainly greased the skids for other collaborative groups."
Now as his Quad-City days wind down, Taylor is as busy as ever — having returned from the Illinois state tourism convention, still attending planning meetings, connecting with tourism partners and above all, selling the Quad-Cities.
"Everyone is giving me well wishes and thank yous, which is nice but not necessary. I was doing a job I was passionate about," he said.
Taylor accepted the new position in mid-April with the Evansville CVB. His career move came more than a month after the Quad-Cities CVB board announced his retirement at year-end. However, the Quad-City Times later confirmed with a board official that Taylor's contract had not been renewed past Dec. 31. Taylor would not discuss the circumstances.
Rather, Taylor prefers to focus on the successes of his staff and the momentum of the local tourism industry.
"There were big wins. I think back to the Women's International Bowling Congress. That was a huge success and meaningful because we went up against Las Vegas and Atlantic City and who knows who else. We went up against some of the biggest destinations, and we won," he said of the event that drew more than 50,000 bowlers to the Quad-Cities in 1998.
Taylor said the experience proved "The Quad-Cities is second to none. We can go up against anyone."
It is that spirit and determination that led many community leaders to think of Taylor as the face of Quad-City tourism and its collective voice.
"We'll never have a better cheerleader," said Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action, who has worked with Taylor and the CVB staff on many projects related to the Mississippi River.
She credits Taylor with driving several tourism projects connected to the river. In particular, she said he successfully led the development of a wayfinding signage system that still directs visitors today throughout the Quad-Cities. Installed in 2004, the signage included with color-coded signs to depict each of the different Quad-Cities.
"I feel he raised the standard for what we can expect of tourism," she said. "He added so many things to our offerings like the softball tournaments, the Women's Missouri Valley Conference."
Denise Bulat, executive director of Bi-State Regional Commission, said Taylor was very successful in his ability to unite various groups. "He had to be very collaborative and knowledgeable about working with local governments. (He knew) the difference between each of them and their commonalities, the difference between the two states and how their tourism dollars work."
She said his connections helped land many meetings and conventions, including the annual meeting of the Mississippi River Mayors and Towns Initiative, meeting which will be in the Quad-Cities this fall. "He was always looking for a new conference that would put the area in a good light and fit our niche."
Taylor also was a strong advocate for supporting the region's trails and their place among national trails, even serving on the American Discovery Trail board as past chair. Bulat said he has monitored legislation for the east-to-west coast trail, that still awaits formal authorization, but in many parts of the country has trail sections built including the Quad-Cities.
Rene Gellerman, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's loaned executive to the Q2030 Regional Plan, recalled it was Taylor who advocated strongly that any regional action plan must leverage the Mississippi River. "He was able to articulate a vision for the way other people see the Mississippi River outside our community," she said.
In fact, the Mississippi River was identified as the No. 1 catalytic priority by Q2030. "I appreciated his commitment to make sure we stayed on point on that," Gellerman added.
For Taylor, some of the other tourism wins included bringing RAGBRAI back to Davenport in 2011 after a 29-year absence. "That was a sales effort that required a personal touch, much like the Missouri Valley Conference wanted to come back time and time again."
Asked to name tourism misses, he pointed to a failed attempt decades ago to bring a NASCAR track to the Quad-Cities' back yard. "The other thing I was hoping for was the Olympics to go to Chicago (in 2016)," he said. "What would have happened ... is athletes would have started coming here and practicing in the climate, our summer season. We were prepared to market our region as a great practice area because teams would have need more than Chicago could provide."
Rock Island County Board Member Kai Swanson, who sits on the tourism board, said Taylor's legacy will be that of a facilitator and a convener. "He brought people together whether they are in or near tourism. He was able to make the connections between people, resources - cultural, and amenities. Joe had an ability to align interests in a way that both benefit."
As Taylor and his wife Kathy leave the Quad-Cities, Taylor takes on a new position with similarities to his old one including multi-state regional approach -- the CVB covers Indiana and parts of Illinois and Kentucky, as well as a new land-based casino and a downtown just starting to develop downtown hotels. "That's one of the issues we'll tackle."
"Bringing tourism to a community doesn't just happen, it's hard work," he said.