The Quad-Cities added 2,800 new nonfarm jobs in January, and its unemployment rate fell to the lowest level for the month since 1998.
According to employment statistics released Thursday, the Quad-City region's unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent, down from 6.1 percent in January 2017. The rate was up from 4.1 percent in December.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all of Illinois' metropolitan areas for an eighth consecutive month. Jobs were added in 11 of the 14 metro areas.
In addition to the Quad-Cities, which saw a 1.6 percent growth in jobs, the other largest increases were: Rockford (+5,800, +4.1 percent), Kankakee (+800 jobs, +1.8 percent), and Elgin (+3,900, +1.6 percent).
Illinois businesses lost jobs in three metro areas: Springfield (-2,600, or -2.3 percent), Danville (-400 or -1.4 percent) and Carbondale-Marion (-600, or 1.1 percent).
"It is encouraging that more people are finding jobs," IDES Director Jeff Mays said in a news release.
In the Quad-Cities, 8,926 people were unemployed in January. That is down from 11,591 a year ago, but up 16 percent from the 7,662 in December. The last time the January rate was equal or lower was 1998 when it was 4.0 percent.
Job sectors reporting the largest payroll gains included the leisure-hospitality industry, which added 1,000 jobs over the year; as well as manufacturing, up 800 jobs; and professional-business services and educational-health services, both up 700 jobs.
The region employed 179,757 people in January, up less than 1 percent from a year ago.