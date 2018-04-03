R.I.A. Federal Credit Union has announced Jim Watts, a financial services veteran, as its new president and CEO effective April 27.
"Jim brings with him 30 years of experience and we are confident that the future of the credit union and the needs of our members are in good hands with Jim," Alfred Olson Jr., board chairman, said in a news release.
Watts will replace CEO Larry Coverstone, who is retiring April 27 from the Bettendorf-based credit union.
"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Larry for his outstanding service to the credit union and wish him a happy and healthy retirement," Olson added.
Watts comes to R.I.A. from Muscatine-based Central Bancshares, Inc., where he served as senior vice president and chief operations officer for two years. Previously, he worked for West Texas National Bank as chief operating officer. He also served as executive vice president and chief information officer at the $2.2 billion Royal Credit Union in Wisconsin.
Watts has a bachelor of science degree in business management from Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois, and holds two certificates from the CUES CEO Institute, from Wharton School of Executive Education, and Cornell University Johnson School of Business.
"I am happy to have been offered such a fantastic opportunity at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union and I am very much looking forward to joining the organization," Watts said.
Founded in 1935, R.I.A. serves over 42,000 service members, federal employees, and community members residing in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The member-owned cooperative has nearly $400 million in assets.