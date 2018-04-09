The R.I.A. Federal Credit Union elected three new board directors at its 83rd annual meeting last month in Rock Island.
Elected to serve three-year terms were: Jack Boccarossa, Richard Burns and Linda Miller.
Other directors for 2018 include: Larry Coverstone, Robert Henderson, Richard Hochstetler, Ted Olson, Arun Pillutla and Anthony Sconyers.
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, with corporate offices in Bettendorf, has branches in Bettendorf, Davenport and Wilton, Iowa; Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Milan, and Savanna in Illinois; and Tomah and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.