R.I.A. Federal Credit Union will host a panel of experts to discuss the home-buying process during a free workshop April 24.
The event, which is open to the public, will be from 6-8 p.m. at R.I.A.'s Corporate Center, 4343 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf.
A mortgage officer with R.I.A. will discuss various kinds of mortgages. In addition, experts will participate in a panel discussion and answer questions in their area of expertise.
Experts include Realtor Bob Kelly from Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, Jim Laban of National Property Inspections, Charles Messmer of Messmer Appraisal Services and Milissa Hofmann of Brooks Law Firm.
Space is limited. Members and non-members are welcome. For reservations, email jward@riafcu.com before April 19.