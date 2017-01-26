PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has formed a new manufacturing advisory council and is calling for about $12 million in new spending to boost the state's manufacturing industry.
The Democrat signed an executive order Thursday creating the Rhode Island Manufacturing Advisory Council.
Raimondo is also advocating for a new initiative that would include about $3.25 million in tax credits to help small manufacturers buy new equipment, and millions more to train people in advanced manufacturing careers. Those proposals were detailed in the annual budget proposal Raimondo unveiled last week.
Raimondo says many of the state's factory jobs have been lost through automation, offshoring and a changing economy, but there's an opportunity to tap into cutting-edge manufacturing fields that require workers with special skills and training.