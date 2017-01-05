PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor has signed two executive orders to boost minority-owned businesses.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed the orders Thursday at Providence's Algonquin House. She also announced a new goal to double the utilization rate of state contracts going to businesses owned by minorities, women or people with disabilities.
The state says just over 6 percent of state procurement dollars went to such businesses last year, up from 4 percent for each of the two previous years. Raimondo's goal is to get it to 12 percent by 2020.
One executive order will create a working group to increase diversity in construction projects. She is also creating a new advisory council to advise the existing Office of Diversity, Equity and Opportunity.