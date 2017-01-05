PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor is planning to sign two executive orders to boost minority-owned businesses.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has a scheduled event Thursday at Providence's Algonquin House to sign the orders and announce a new goal to double the utilization rate of state contracts going to businesses owned by minorities, women or people with disabilities by 2020.
One order will create a working group to increase diversity in construction projects. She is also creating a new advisory council to advise the existing Office of Diversity Equity and Opportunity.