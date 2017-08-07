FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Most of drought-stricken North Dakota has gotten a shot of much-needed rain.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says last week's rainfall benefited development of late-season row crops. But more rain is needed during the rest of the season to ensure good crop development.
Cooler weather also moved in. Temperatures across North Dakota averaged 1 to 6 degrees below normal.
Corn condition was rated 25 percent poor or very poor. Soybean conditions also were nearly 25 percent poor or very poor.
More than three-quarters of the state's pasture and range conditions are rated poor or very poor.