NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $59.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.11 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.
The upscale clothing company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.
Ralph Lauren shares have declined 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has declined 19 percent in the last 12 months.
