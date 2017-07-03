WASHINGTON (AP) — Interest rates on short-term Treasury bills rose to the highest levels in almost nine years in Monday's auction.

The Treasury department auctioned $39 billion in three-month bills at a discount rate 1.05 percent, up from 1.00 percent last week. Another $33 billion in six-month bills was auctioned at a discount rate of 1.13 percent, up from 1.11 percent last week.

The rates short-term rates were the highest since the height of the financial crisis in October 2008. The Federal Reserve last month raised a key short-term interest rate for the first time in six months, a vote of confidence in the health of the economy.

The discount rates reflect that the bills sell for less than face value. For a $10,000 bill, the three-month price was $9,973.58 while a six-month bill sold for $9,942.87. That would equal an annualized rate of 1.06 percent for the three-month bills and 1.15 percent for the six-month bills.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Separately, the Fed said Monday that the average yield for one-year Treasury bills, a popular index for setting adjustable-rate mortgages, rose to 1.24 percent last Friday after starting the week at 1.20 percent.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags