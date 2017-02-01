LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd has shut down a public meeting on the proposed reopening of the Aliso Canyon storage field after a months-long well leak that prompted mass evacuations of a Los Angeles neighborhood.
About 300 people showed up Wednesday night in Woodland Hills to hear state officials discuss safety reviews and other proceedings but those officials never got the chance.
Audience members booed, swore and chanted, interrupting any speaker in favor of reopening. Things became so heated that the meeting was ended after less than two hours.
However, state and local government representatives told the crowd they'll fight reopening until it's determined what caused the well blowout and methane release that Porter Ranch residents blame for health issues ranging from nosebleeds to cancer.