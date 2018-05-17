The Regional Development Authority Board boosted projects for 65 Quad-City businesses and organizations Wednesday by doling out more than $1.3 million in grants.
Since 1991, the RDA has awarded more than $66.9 million in grants to local nonprofits and organizations. Out of the more than $1,375,000 awarded this year, $500,000 was granted to support capital projects, economic development, arts and culture, human services and education, according to a news release.
The largest grant, $100,000, was awarded to the Scott County Housing Council for its work to rehabilitate housing for low-income individuals and families. Director Leslie Kilgannon said the money will support Habitat for Humanity, Rebuilding Together and other member groups working to fill the affordable housing gap.
"There's a lot of development going on and great things going on in the Quad-Cities, but like all regions of the United States, we are struggling with affordable housing," she said. "What we can do to make sure low-income, as well as moderate-income, folks are able to find affordable housing units — that has to be a part of the conversation as we talk about downtown revitalization. If we want this to be a stable community, everybody has to be brought along."
One-time grants were awarded to the League of United Latin American Citizens for roof repair, the Hilltop Campus Village for new street lighting and Cafe on the Vine for an HVAC system. Community Health Care also received $35,000 for a new ultrasound system at its Edgerton Women's Health Clinic.
Larger multi-year grants included $25,000 for Davenport Parks and Recreation's Miracle Field, $50,000 for Eastern Iowa Community College District's Urban Campus, $60,000 for the Figge Art Museum and $50,000 for the Davenport Library's 50th anniversary renovation project.
"The Quad-Cities has a wonderful range of cultural amenities," RDA's Chair Dana Wilkinson said in a news release. "RDA funds local theater, local film-making, local radio and television broadcasting, glassblowing, mentoring, music making, professional water-skiing, creative writing and many other types of community amenities."
Grants were also awarded to the Backwater Gamblers WaterSki Club, the River Music Experience for its Arts Builds Communities initiative, Family Resources, Camp Shalom, River Bend Foodbank, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley and others.