Nearly a year after a fire closed down the Long John Silver's/A&W Root Beer in Davenport, work has begun on remodeling the restaurant.
The Bilmar Group, an Aurora, Ill.-based general contractor, has submitted a building permit for the $416,673 commercial remodel to the city of Davenport.
According to Alexa Maresca of Nellis Management Co., in Urbandale, Iowa, the hope is that it will re-open by summer. "We don't have a definite date," she said Thursday.
The restaurant at 3702 Brady St. was shut down after an early-morning fire on April 9, 2017. It was later determined it was started in the drive-up cubicle and was ruled accidental.
Nellis Management Co. originally had estimated it would reopen by the end of 2017.