BRIDGMAN, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a nuclear reactor in southwestern Michigan is back in operation after being shut down for a refueling and maintenance outage.
The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports (http://bit.ly/2j9H6sm ) Cook Nuclear Plant's Unit 2 reactor completed its refueling Monday after being offline for several months.
The outage included a $250 million project to replace the reactor's high-pressure turbine and all three low-pressure turbines. The plant's Unit 1 reactor remained in operation. Indiana Michigan Power has said the work will ensure reliable power generation for decades.
Originally, plans called for the reactor to be connected to the electric grid by late December. Plant spokesman Bill Schalk says the timeline was delayed about a week after problems were found with fuel pump injectors for emergency diesel generators used as backup power supply.
Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox
___
Information from: The Herald-Palladium, http://www.heraldpalladium.com