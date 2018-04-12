The Quad-City Area Realtor Association will host a legislative breakfast Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fair Housing.
The free continental breakfast will be from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Center, Rock Island.
The event is open to the public as well as member of the real estate industry. It will include a panel of legislators from Illinois, including Illinois Reps. Tony McCombie and Mike Halpin, Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson and a representative from U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos' office.
To attend, RSVP to the association at 563-355-6655.
