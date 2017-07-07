A line of utility vehicles are being recalled because of a potential brake system flaw that poses a crash hazard. Other recalled consumer products this week include crystal chandeliers with defective light bulbs.

Here's a more detailed look:

UTILITY VEHICLES

DETAILS: Four-wheel drive Cub Cadet 2016 Challenger utility vehicles. They were sold at independent Cub Cadet dealers nationwide from March 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: Air in the brake system can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystander.

INCIDENTS: 80 reports of brake failure. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 4,000.

FOR MORE: Call Cub Cadet at 888-848-6038, or visit cubcadet.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

CRYSTAL CHANDELIERS

DETAILS: Hampton Bay 3-Light Crystal Chandeliers and Home Decorators Collection 4-Light Crystal Chandeliers. Home Depot stores in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands sold the Hampton Bay 3-Light Crystal chandeliers from September 2013 through February 2017. Home Depot stores nationwide sold the Home Decorators Collection 4-Light Crystal chandeliers from October 2015 through February 2017.

WHY: The halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: 39 reports of overheating, melted or burned plastic, or burned wires in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of it catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 10,500.

FOR MORE: Call Lumicentro Internacional at 888-356-6430 or visit lumicentro.com and click the "Recall" button at the top of the page.

