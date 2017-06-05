Des Moines Register. May 31, 2017
Are you under arrest? In Iowa, it's unclear
In June 2012, the Waterloo police picked up three individuals suspected of raping two 15-year-old girls in the basement of a known gang house on Adams Street.
The suspects, Deantay Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith, agreed to be interviewed and they provided the police with DNA samples for testing. Within an hour or so, they were released without being booked, jailed, fingerprinted or charged with a crime. They were allowed to leave the police station with no conditions or limitations placed on their release.
The police then sent the DNA samples to the Criminalistics Laboratory of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. But just a few weeks after the alleged rapes, two young cousins — 10-year-old Lyric Cook and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins — vanished while taking a bike ride near their grandmother's house in Evansdale. Five months later, their bodies were discovered in a park 25 miles from where they were last seen, and their murders remain unsolved.
According to court records, the Evansdale case consumed scarce state resources at the DCI and resulted in a delay in the crime lab's processing of the DNA samples from the Waterloo rape case. The lab didn't complete its work on those samples until October 2013, at which point the three suspects were arrested and formally charged.
The 17-month delay, combined with a poorly written Iowa law that doesn't adequately define the point at which an arrest is made, would later jeopardize the state's entire case against the defendants. In 2015, the Iowa Court of Appeals ordered the charges dismissed because the suspects weren't charged within the 45 days of their arrest as required by law.
That finding was based on a 2010 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that declared an arrest is made not when a charge is filed or a person is jailed, but when a "reasonable person" concludes that he or she has been arrested.
The suspects, of course, argued that they believed they had been arrested in June 2012 when they were interviewed and released — not when they were picked up, booked, formally charged and hauled before a judge in late 2013.
Fortunately, the Iowa Supreme Court has reversed itself on this matter of defining "arrest." Noting that no other state in the nation uses a "reasonable belief" definition of arrest, a 4-3 majority of the court said last Thursday that it had erred in 2010 and the arrest process is completed once a person is formally charged and appears in court.
This means the prosecution of the Waterloo men can proceed, but more important, it means that police, not suspects, will determine the timing of an arrest. Defendants will not be able to dictate that charges be filed against them prematurely as a way to pre-empt an ongoing investigation and force a case to trial.
As the state's lawyers argued, the unintended effect of the Supreme Court's 2010 ruling was to ban the prosecution of an individual for even the most heinous crimes if the prosecutor failed to file charges within 45 days of the suspect "reasonably believing" he was under arrest by police.
That, the state argued, created the added undesirable effect of "pressuring prosecutors to resolve doubtful cases in favor of early — and possibly unwarranted — prosecutions."
That could not possibly have been the intent of Iowa legislators when they crafted the ambiguous set of laws that attempt to define an "arrest" — which is why state lawmakers should re-examine those statutes in 2018 to make clear their intent.
For now, though, the Iowa Supreme Court's new interpretation of the law brings Iowa into line with the 49 other states and with the federal government, which defines an arrest as the point at which a suspect is charged and held to answer for that charge.
_____
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. June 1, 2017
Reynolds will chart own path
May 24 was a noteworthy day in Iowa history. It was on May 24, 2017, that Terry Branstad concluded his record-setting tenure as governor and Kim Reynolds succeeded him, becoming the first woman to hold the office.
Someday, someone might top Branstad's national record of more than 22 years (1983-99 and 2011-17) as a governor. However, barring George Clinton coming back from his 19th century grave to win election in New York, Branstad will retain his record for many years to come.
Branstad never lost an election. He won for the Iowa House twice, lieutenant governor once and governor six times. But that is not to say it was always smooth sailing. He constantly faced political opposition and criticism, occasionally from this editorial space. However, though they disagreed with him politically, few critics could fail to credit him for his work ethic, his public accessibility and his deep love for and commitment to Iowa.
We congratulate Branstad and wish him well as he embarks on what might well be the 70-year-old's last stint of public service: U.S. ambassador to China.
When Reynolds ascended to the governorship — or, as the attorney general explained, had the duties of governor devolve onto her — it marked the day Iowa first had a woman governor. (Illinois and Wisconsin have yet to have that occurrence.)
She is prepared for the job. When Branstad picked her as his 2010 running mate, he committed to making her a full partner of his administration. That was a contrast from many states and many administrations (even in Iowa), where the lieutenant governor's role seemed to be staying out of the governor's way and certainly out of the limelight. (There were periods when those two officeholders came from opposing political parties, so lack of involvement was a given).
Now, after six years as Branstad's understudy, the job is hers. In 2018, Iowa voters will decide whether the first woman to serve as Iowa governor will be the first woman elected governor. She is expected to seek election to the office in her own right.
Even with the Legislature adjourned until January, Reynolds' "honeymoon" period will be brief. Ongoing and complicated challenges still face the state. From sagging state revenues to Iowa's sad state of water quality to failures in state oversight of child welfare, there is much on her plate.
It's a historic accomplishment to be the first woman to serve as governor of Iowa. Now Gov. Kim Reynolds must chart her own course and strive to be the first woman to lead Iowa.
___
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, May 31, 2017
Medicaid needs legislative action
Former Gov. Terry Branstad predicted his privatization of Iowa's Medicaid system would save the state money. While he's right to date, he underestimated the initial reduction and growing concerns.
Branstad estimated in 2015 the first year of privatization would save $110 million in the $4.2 billion state-federal health partnership after he made the change without legislative input.
During the second year, he envisioned saving $232 million in the program serving 568,000 low-income adults, children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.
AmeriHealth, UnitedHealthcare and Amerigroup took over Medicaid management in April 2016.
Following a request by the Des Moines Register, the nonpartisan Legislation Services Agency estimated for fiscal year 2017, ending June 30, Iowa will spend $23 million less on Medicaid than in fiscal year 2015 — with nearly 40,000 more recipients in the program. Had enrollment remained constant, it said the savings would have been $306 million.
The average annual cost per enrollee decreased from $8,289 to $7,689 (7 percent), according to the LSA.
But the savings mask the MCO's self-described "catastrophic experience." AmeriHealth lost nearly $300 million; Amerigroup Iowa, $133 million; and UnitedHealthcare, more than $100 million.
According to a recent quarterly report from the Iowa Department of Human Services, AmeriHealth serves more than 212,000; Amerigroup Iowa, 186,000; and UnitedHealthcare, 168,000.
The MCOs want substantial rates increases, while reducing negotiated payments to health care providers. Meanwhile, complaints about a decline in available services and timely payments have spiked.
The initial per-patient payment rates negotiated with the state only lasted for 18 months. The MCOs claim Iowa's program is "drastically underfunded" due to faulty state calculations. The same scenario has occurred after other states privatized Medicaid.
The MCOs also have taken advantage of a "risk corridor" where the state helps protect insurers from unexpectedly high losses if they spend more in medical care than revenues collected.
Branstad agreed in late March to pay the MCOs $235 million to cover losses — $10 million from Iowa and $225 million (still your tax money) from the federal government.
Iowa is not alone in privatizing Medicaid. MCOs in 27 states serve at least three-quarters of all Medicaid recipients. Iowa (96 percent) is one of 11 with more than 90 percent.
Nationally, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Medicaid spending was $509 billion in fiscal year 2015 — one of every six health care dollars — federal, 62 percent; states, 38 percent. Unlike in Iowa, Medicaid enrollment has declined since 2015 following the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) rollout and a lower unemployment rate.
In February, AmeriHealth opted out of negotiated and contracted rates with health care providers. It lowered reimbursement rates for some long-term services and support to the Medicaid rate floor — the lowest payment set by the Iowa DHS.
That included payments to in-home caregivers who assist the elderly and disabled with daily household chores and taking medications. Without that help, many on Medicaid might need to move into more expensive care facilities.
—We are taking action to achieve better alignment with the Medicaid rate structure," stated an AmeriHealth letter obtained by the Cedar Rapids Gazette. . "The state of Iowa set the Medicaid rate based on what providers were paid prior to the implementation of managed care. This change will not impact the care and services our members receive."
That's not necessarily so. In fact, services are jeopardized for more than 220,000 recipients in the Mercy Health Network with hospitals in 13 cities (Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls and Mercy Hospital in Oelwein included) and 200 clinics.
In March, AmeriHealth warned Mercy its system would not be among its health care providers without a new deal by July 1.
The MCOs already are under fire for delaying payments to health care providers.
Rep. Dave Heaton, R-Mount Pleasant, chair of the House committee overseeing Medicaid and a privatization supporter, recently asked, "Where is the hiccup here on this issue? All I'm hearing is hiccups out there, bumps, angst and anxiety. I'm getting to be kind of concerned."
Meanwhile, the state quarterly report in March on grievances and appeals against the MCOs showed a whopping increase from 343 (when the program began a year ago) to 1,268.
Kelli Todd, a manager of the Iowa Long-Term Care Ombudsman, told the Iowa Medical Assistance Advisory Council earlier this month that services allowing people to remain independent in their homes are a major concern.
"The trend seems to be that services are being reduced and/or terminated," she said.
With proposals by President Trump and House Republicans to substantially reduce Medicaid allocations to the states, the situation could get worse. Legislators should become proactive before Medicaid detonates a very large chunk of the state budget.
__
Quad-City Times. June 2, 2017
Put four-year terms on the ballot in Davenport
Two-year terms just don't work.
It's been 11 years since Davenport voters last struck down a referendum to make the posts of mayor and City Council four-year terms. The 2006 vote was a sweeping rejection of the move, with 64 percent opposing it. That failure was only the most recent in a long string of defeats at the polls for proponents of extended terms.
But the question should again be posed in 2017.
There's no doubt that asking voters to extend terms is a tricky argument within a wider ecosystem where ideas such as term limits are flung about with abandon. Opponents will liken it to robbing voters of a voice. They'll call it a reinforcement of established power. They'll make it out to be an attack on the local democratic process.
Yet, there's a compelling counterargument for extending terms in Davenport. It's possible, even likely, that Davenport's elected class would better serve the voters if given a little room within which to work.
As it now stands, a new mayor or alderman spends a year learning the job. They then have a few short months to form and enact policy. They're in full-on re-election mode after just 18 months. That's why most local governments — Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline — operate on four-year election cycles.
Some insects outlive the political time frame in which elected officials in Davenport have to work.
It becomes about fundraising and future plans — the latter directly because of the fact that getting much of anything done in one's first term, particularly for the mayor, is limited by such a narrow window of time.
Take, for instance, Mayor Frank Klipsch. He clearly has a lot of ideas. Enacting the policy is proving more difficult. But time itself, or a lack thereof, is a foe which has hamstrung many a Davenport mayor.
Given four years, any elected official wouldn't have to worry about placating his donors from the outset or worrying about the next election. They would have time to establish policy and make the proverbial sausage.
As it stands, Klipsch's most contentious political move — the reorganization of the Levee Commission — will bleed into campaign season. And, from 30,000 feet, that's little more than reshuffling the deck chairs at City Hall. It's what comes next that truly matters.
The City Council, too, would benefit from members focused solely on governing for a couple years between election cycles.
It's no wonder progress along Davenport's riverfront, for example, can be described only as glacial. The practical time frame for any elected official to get anything done disincentives meaningful action. It's just too short.
Contrary to the naysayers, four-year terms would empower voters. It would make their votes consequential because those whom they elect would actually be expected to accomplish what they set out to do. It would strip the expectation of relative inaction until after a term or two. It would, in very real terms, require Davenport's elected officials to establish a record on which to run.
Boiled down, four-year terms would strip away the excuses and make Davenport's elected officials more accountable to voters.
It's up to the City Council to again broach the issue. And council members should do it now, while there's plenty of time to get it on the November ballot. Waiting until after the election, in essence, kicks the can for four more years. Should voters finally approve it in November, it could be in place by the 2019 elections.
Two-year terms hamstring elected officials, even local ones. It breeds undue caution from the dais and an almost constant focus on campaigning over governing.
In short, four-year terms in Davenport would provide elected officials the time required to institute real, meaningful policy. And the change would offer voters meaningful records on which to judge incumbents.
___