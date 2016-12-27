Iowa’s 43 ethanol plants had a record-breaking year in 2016, producing 4.1 billion gallons which was up about 100 million gallons from the previous year largely because of an increase in gasoline demand, according to officials with the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association.
While Iowa’s production increased with the help of more blending and increased ethanol export opportunities, association executive director Monte Shaw said the state has the capabilities of producing even more.
“In order to unlock this wealth of untapped potential,” Shaw said in a statement Tuesday, “we need to move beyond E-10 and ensure that all consumers have access to higher blends of ethanol at the pump, like E-15. The federal government needs to break down regulatory barriers to higher blends that serve no purpose other than to protect petroleum.”
The association’s top state policy priority for 2017 is securing funding for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program to ensure more retailers have the equipment necessary to offer higher blends of ethanol now and in the future, Shaw said.
Along with 4 billion gallons of ethanol, Iowa’s liquid renewable fuels industry has the capacity to produce nearly 55 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol and more than 350 million gallons of bio-diesel fuel annually.