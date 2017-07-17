SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales have kicked off in Sparks two weeks after sales began in Reno.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports (http://on.rgj.com/2u2coEo ) dispensaries Silver State Relief and GreenLeaf Wellness opened their doors Saturday to people interested in buying recreational marijuana.
A third dispensary in Sparks, Reef Dispensaries, has yet to launch recreational marijuana sales.
Silver State Relief was the first medical marijuana dispensary in Nevada to open its doors two years ago in July 2015.
About 50 dispensaries statewide now are serving recreational marijuana at their locations.
