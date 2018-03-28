The outfits at Recycle the Runway may not be the best choice for a job interview, but the money raised through the event will make sure those seeking employment are dressed for success.
Dress for Success Quad-Cities will show off the work and creativity of area designers as they re-purpose bags of recycled clothing for Recycle the Runway. The annual fashion show, which serves as the non-profit organization's major fundraiser, will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m., April 12, in the Great River Hall at the Davenport RiverCenter.
Recycle the Runway features a juried selection of 10 local designers competing with their runway-ready ensembles before a panel of celebrity judges. The top three finalists will receive a cash prize.
"This year, we're focusing on making it more of an interactive experience for our guests," said Mandie Sanders, Dress for Success' development and communications coordinator.
She said exhibit vendors have been encouraged to offer participants opportunities to touch, taste, feel and experience. For example, guests can bring in broken or dated jewelry and see how Expressions Jewelers can re-purpose them. Guests also can have a hand massage or have their brows, lips and eyelashes touched up all before the fashion show.
For a red carpet experience, guests can pose for photographs with Miss Scott County Katie Markey, winning designs of past years, star-studded accessories from Eye Surgeons and "Rosie the Riveter" inspired outfits from the National Association of Women in Construction. Sanders said Eye Surgeons also will be collecting old eye glasses to recycle.
All proceeds benefit Dress efforts to help local women work toward economic independence. Dress for Success helps women by providing them with business appropriate clothing, job-search support, mentoring and professional development programs.
Festivities also will include a cocktail hour, silent auction and a live auction of the winning designs.
Sanders said the events tie into the evening's theme "Reclaiming Purpose in a Throwaway World."
Early-bird tickets are on sale through April 5. Tickets are $60 a person or $400 for tables of eight. Visit https://rtr-2018.eventbrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.
Supporters also can purchase a ticket to allow one of Dress for Success' clients who are involved in its Professional Women's Group to attend.
Recycle the Runway is presented by sponsor Royal Neighbors of America along with Lexus of Quad-Cities and Olsen Law Firm.