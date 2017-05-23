ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Redevelopment of another old motel along historic Route 66 will begin soon.
Albuquerque-based Construct Southwest was selected last July by the city of Albuquerque to bring the De Anza Motor Lodge back to life. The property has sat vacant for years.
The company tells the Albuquerque Journal (http://bit.ly/2raEyyf) that demolition of three buildings at the site is scheduled for next month.
The redevelopment project is expected to take about a year. It calls for turning the blighted motor court into upscale extended-stay units for business travelers and tourists.
The historic signs fronting the roadway and several buildings will be preserved, as well as some rare Zuni Pueblo murals.
The city bought the De Anza in 2003 for $891,000. The motel was built in the 1930s.
Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com