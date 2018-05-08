In a split decision, Renew Moline's Project Management Team, or PMT, approved Moline Alderman Dave Parker as its new chairman, replacing Dr. Joseph Rives.
By a 4-2 vote, the PMT board approved a motion by Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri recommending Alderman Parker, 2nd Ward, as the new chair. She separately recommended that Rives, Western Illinois University's vice president for Quad-Cities and planning, remain on an ex-officio position with the economic development committee.
But Rives, who opened the meeting apologizing that traveling with his job has kept him from regularly attending, declined the offer.
"I think several others are in that (position). I want to give it all or not at all," he told his fellow PMT members.
Acri said she nominated Parker because of his involvement with PMT as well as Renew's Design/Build Management Teams, or DBMTs, and his engagement with a work study group looking into new development incentives.
After the meeting, Acri said the PMT organization lacks formal by-laws, but it had been a year since Rives was last voted in as chair and it was time to vote for a new chair.
Voting in favor of Parker, who was present via teleconference, was Acri, Jerry Butts, Alderman Mike Wendt and Parker. Voting against the motion was Rives and Alderman Lori Turner. PMT members Steve Nelson and Greg Derrick abstained.
Rives told the committee to continue their good work and he would "be watching from the sidelines."
"The more we can do to make a vibrant Moline really helps with recruiting college students," he said.
After the meeting, Rives said his involvement with Renew goes back to about 2005 when he began on a DBMT. "It's time for fresh blood to take it to the next level."
He added that he will continue to work in other ways to promote community growth. "Part of my job is to build the enrollment pipeline for Western," Rives added.