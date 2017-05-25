RENO, Nev. (AP) — A company that owns three of downtown Reno's casino resorts will be opening an on-site medical clinic for insured employees.
Nearly 2,500 of Eldorado Resorts' 4,000 employees have insurance through the company and they will now have access to the free service. The center will start operating May 30.
It will be a comprehensive clinic that can serve as a primary care provider.
The 4,450-square-foot clinic is a partnership with Activate Healthcare and is attached to Circus Circus Reno. It includes three exam rooms, a pharmacy and patient resource center.