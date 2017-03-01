RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno Gazette-Journal has put its building up for sale as part of a plan to outsource its printing operations.
The newspaper reported plans for the move in Wednesday's editions (http://tinyurl.com/jfgjjo7).
Gazette-Journal President Ryan Kedzierski says print production and packaging of the newspaper will cease at the building east of downtown on May 1. He says those operations will transition over the next two months to the Swift Communications' facility in Carson City.
Kedzierski says the change give advertisers more options with newer color-printing equipment. He says RGJ Media plans to move its offices into a newer space that better suits its multi-media needs.
Kedzierski says the newspaper will continue to print daily and operate normally during the transition. The newspaper moved into the building on Kuenzli Street along the Truckee River in 1981.
