Report: Higher premiums if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies

FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. People buying individual health care policies would face sharply higher premiums, and some may be left with no insurance options if President Donald Trump makes good on his threat to stop "Obamacare" payments to insurers, congressional experts said Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)