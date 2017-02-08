SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Another casino has opened in upstate New York, and residents hope it jump-starts a long-awaited revitalization of a community where manufacturing once reigned.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined other state officials and local leaders Wednesday at the grand opening of the new Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. The $330 million Las Vegas-style casino is one of four that was authorized by regulators after voters approved an amendment to New York's constitution expanding gambling.
"We would be talking about this project sometimes and I would say 'It's just too great, just too unbelievable, that something this grand and this powerful was going to happen,'" said Cuomo, a Democrat. "But it did. The dream came true; the vision turned to reality."
Cuomo told the crowd that "it's been a long slog in upstate New York," but noted that the casino has created more than 1,000 jobs. Fifty more jobs are expected when a connected luxury hotel and spa open later this year.
Cuomo said the development represents bipartisan work to address economic growth upstate and thanked Sen. John Bonacic, an Orange County Republican who leads the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering.
"This will be an economic catalyst that will spur tourism and help fill up all the stores downtown," Bonacic said Wednesday.
Hundreds of residents from neighboring towns waited outside the casino early Wednesday morning to pack the casino on its first day.
Robert Diamond, of nearby Amsterdam, arrived at 8:30 a.m. to hit brand-new slots. Diamond said the cleanup of the 60-acre site, once home to train manufacturing, is a good step.
"This place was going to be developed anyway, whether the casino came or not, but the casino is kind of like the cherry on top," Diamond said.
Tara Mitchell, of Albany, said she hopes the casino will spark development in surrounding businesses and recreational activities.
"A lot of times the casinos move in, it doesn't help the neighborhood," she said. "But it depends on what they do. If they reinvest in the community, it will be a great thing."
Joe Knapik, of Colonie, agreed, saying any economic development at all is a boon for the area. Schenectady, like many upstate cities, has seen a lag in growth as large corporations like General Electric have scaled back operations.
"There's a lot of people saying it may not last for more than 10 years," Knapik said. "Well then at least you're getting money for 10 years."
The del Lago Resort & Casino in the town of Tyre in the touristy Finger Lakes region opened last week. Tioga Downs in the Southern Tier, along the Pennsylvania border, converted into a slots and table-games casino in December, and the Montreign Resort Casino in the Catskills is due to open in a little over a year.
The casinos are entering a crowded regional gambling market, with competition opening in Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, Rhode Island and elsewhere.