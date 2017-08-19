LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas City Council is betting a facelift for sex shops will help reduce blight in downtown.
The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2xdKOEH ) council members voted on Wednesday to loosen restrictions on how adult bookstores and emporiums in the downtown core can expand or modify.
Councilman Bob Coffin says a restrictive ordinance was written 25 years ago. He says it was designed to tightly restrict adult shops in hopes they would all "wither and die." But they haven't.
The revised ordinance applies to just six adult businesses, all of which are located within two blocks of Las Vegas Boulevard. The ordinance allows the stores to change and update their building, but not to expand.
One store so far has announced plans to update.
