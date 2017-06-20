Governor Kim Reynolds will lead the trade and investment mission to Israel Sept. 6-13 to expand trade and investment opportunities for Iowa.
The mission, coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, includes stops in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and will feature foreign direct investment opportunities, meetings with government and industry association officials, market briefings and Growing Iowa’s Global Partnerships events.
It coincides with WATEC Israel 2017 - the Water Technology & Environment Control Exhibition & Conference, Sept. 12-14, which offers attendees to learn what Israel has done in the areas of water treatment and water quality.
Iowa companies in all industries that seek to expand exporting opportunities are invited to participate in the mission. Participating companies may choose to have one-on-one, pre-qualified appointments targeted to their objectives.
The United States is Israel’s largest single-country trading partner. Iowa exports to Israel exceeding $30.6 million in 2016, a 14.5 percent increase over 2015. Exports from January to April 2017 increased nearly 300 percent over the same period last year. Key sectors in Israel providing opportunities for Iowa companies include information and communication technology, agtech, biotechnology and animal feeds.
The IEDA markets Iowa products and services, educates Iowa businesses on exporting and assists global companies in establishing or expanding operations in Iowa.
The deadline for companies to apply is Friday, July 7. Additional information and application details are available at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/missions.