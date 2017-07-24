PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen by a penny in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for $2.26 per gallon. That's 2 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but a nickel higher than the Rhode Island price one year ago.

AAA found gasoline selling for as low as $2.09 and as high as $2.44 per gallon in the state.

A continuing global glut of crude oil has helped keep gasoline prices in check, but AAA warns that that could change when OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meet this week to decide whether to extend production cuts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

