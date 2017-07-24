PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has risen by a penny in the past week.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular is now selling for $2.26 per gallon. That's 2 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but a nickel higher than the Rhode Island price one year ago.
AAA found gasoline selling for as low as $2.09 and as high as $2.44 per gallon in the state.
A continuing global glut of crude oil has helped keep gasoline prices in check, but AAA warns that that could change when OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meet this week to decide whether to extend production cuts.