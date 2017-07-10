PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down a penny.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey conducted Monday found regular gasoline selling for $2.23 for a gallon.
That price is 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.26.
The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 1 cent lower than it was at this time last year.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.09 per gallon and as high as $2.40.
AAA says gas prices locally are still some of the lowest of the year, even as prices have ticked up nationally over the past week.