PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline in Rhode Island is down a penny.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey conducted Monday found regular gasoline selling for $2.23 for a gallon.

That price is 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.26.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 1 cent lower than it was at this time last year.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.09 per gallon and as high as $2.40.

AAA says gas prices locally are still some of the lowest of the year, even as prices have ticked up nationally over the past week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

