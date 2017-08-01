PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has hired a former vice president of Hasbro Inc. as its next chief of information technology.
The state Department of Administration announced that Bijay Kumar had been the Rhode Island-based toy and entertainment company's vice president of information technology since 2011. His state salary will be more than $205,000 per year.
In 2016, Kumar created a program that helped Hasbro track vendor selection and improve overall efficiency. As the state's IT chief, he will oversee decisions about which systems should be upgraded or replaced and what the criteria should be for new systems.
State spokesman Paul Grimaldi says he will be charged with improving government accountability and transparency. Kumar says he is excited to work for the state and is looking forward to collaborating.