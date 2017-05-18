PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's unemployment rate has kept steady at 4.3 percent despite two consecutive months of job losses.
The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the jobless rate for April was the same as in March, which is the lowest it's been in 16 years.
The state's unemployment rate remained below the national rate.
The national rate was 4.4 percent in April, down one-tenth of a percentage point from March. February had marked the first time since May 2005 that Rhode Island's rate was below the national rate.
The state lost 200 jobs in April, but when compared to a year ago, employment is up by 5,000 jobs.
The administrative and waste services sector shed jobs in April. So did the health sector and arts, entertainment and recreation sector.