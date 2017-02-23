In a move designed to continue encouraging growth, the 67-year-old Illinois Casualty Co. has announced plans to become a publicly traded company.
The Rock Island-based insurance company is issuing an initial public offering of common stock of the newly formed ICC Holdings Inc. The company has authorized the sale of 3.68 million shares at an initial offering price of $10 per share.
"As a company, we've been growing for the past few years and as an insurance company to keep that growth going we need access to capital and this is the best way to get that access to capital," Arron Sutherland, the company's president and CEO, said Thursday.
The company may raise up to $36.8 million. The offering period began Feb. 15 and runs until March 15. The company has applied to be listed under the symbol "ICCH" on the NASDAQ.
"We are confident we will raise this much and I'm confident there will be a good chance we will be oversubscribed," he said.
Sutherland, who has led the company since 2010, said the company now operates in seven Midwest states and has identified three others — Colorado, Kansas and Michigan — for expansion. "We intend to be the same company, but bigger and servicing more states," he added.
Currently, Illinois Casualty is a mutual company owned by its policyholders. The Illinois Department of Insurance has granted permission for it to demutualize, subject to the approval of policyholders.
Policyholders are being offered the first right to purchase stock, which means it is possible the company will continue to be owned by its policyholders, Sutherland said. After the policyholders and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, the shares will be open to the public.
Illinois Casualty, with downtown Rock Island headquarters, serves a niche market in the food and beverage industry, providing a variety of insurance coverage to bars, restaurants and others. Founded in 1950 as a liquor liability company, it employs a 97-person workforce, including 75 in Rock Island.
The company writes more than $51 million in premium and has between 5,000 and 6,000 policyholders in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin and Ohio, which it recently entered.