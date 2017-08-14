PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A University of Rhode Island professor says the state's economy has improved over the past year, calling it an "exceptionally rare accomplishment."
The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2w3zX3B ) reports that Leonard Lardaro used his monthly Current Conditions Index to compare the economy of the first half of this year to the same period last year.
A monthly index value above 50 shows the economy is growing while those below 50 show it is shrinking. Lardaro gave the month of June a value of 83.
Lardaro says the state has received higher values in the first six months of 2017 than 2016. While he celebrates the improvement, he says it wasn't difficult to do since last year's values were "very disappointing."
The highest monthly index value this year was 92 in March.