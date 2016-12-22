CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $8.09 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.23 billion.

Rite Aid shares have increased 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8 percent in the last 12 months.

