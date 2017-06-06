QC•IC X-press schedule

Beginning June 20, River Bend Transit's QC•IC X-press schedule will be:

Tuesday to Friday:

Bus #1 will leave the Quad-Cities at 6:15 a.m. with a final drop off in Iowa City by 7:45 a.m. It departs Iowa City at 12:15 p.m. and arrives back in the Quad-Cities by 1:15 p.m.

Bus #2 will leave the Quad-Cities at 11:45 a.m. with a final drop off in Iowa City by 1 p.m. It departs Iowa City at 5:30 p.m. and arrives in the Quad-Cities by 6:30 p.m.

The QCIC X-press shuttle currently departs from a Park & Ride location at NorthPark Mall's parking lot in Davenport.

For more information, visit www.riverbendtransit or call 563-386-1350 or 800-292-8959.