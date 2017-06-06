After nearly two years of shuttling passengers between the Quad-Cities and Iowa City, the River Bend Transit, or RBT, is expanding the service and slashing a one-way fare to $5.
Beginning June 20, the agency's QC•IC X-press will add a second daily run to become more attractive to Quad-Citians who work in Iowa City as well as to University of Iowa commuters.
"We know there are a lot of folks who travel between the Quad-Cities and Iowa City on a regular basis for a number of reasons: school, employment, medical appointments and visits, to name a few," said Randy Zobrist, RBT's executive director. "We listened, took the feedback received, and added another run to better accommodate commuters."
The shuttle provides "to the door" service from Tuesday through Friday between Davenport and Iowa City.
Launched in August 2015, QC•IC X-press has not drawn the ridership that RBT expected, said Becky Passman, the Iowa Quad-Cities transit coordinator. "A lot of people are using it for medical (appointment) purposes. But we were hearing a lot of feedback from people that work in Iowa City and said that 'Oh, I'd love to use it but the times don't work for me.' "
The service is open to the general public.
"We're also slashing the cost to just $5, making it easy for people to see just how much they can save by taking the shuttle rather than driving (and parking) themselves," Zobrist said.
The current cost is $10 per trip, but it will be cut in half beginning June 20. Children age 5 or younger, riding with an adult, will continue to ride free.
Passman said the new times add "a whole lot of flexibility to try to meet the needs of a larger variety of riders."
The current schedule did not accommodate 8-5 workers, she said. The X-Press now leaves Davenport at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Its return bus leaves Iowa City at 4 p.m. each day.
But with a second daily run, it will offer two different departures, one at 6:15 a.m. and one at 11:45 a.m. The two routes then leave Iowa City at 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Passman said riders are allowed to mix and match the two schedules. Rides also can originate from Iowa City, such as for university students.
In 2014, supplemental funding for the QC•IC X-press was awarded through a $266,000 Iowa Clean Air Attainment Program grant awarded. The award enabled the transit agency to purchase three new buses for the route. The three will be rotated to add the new route, she said.
"Our whole goal is to make it a viable service for as many people as possible," she said.
Shuttle vehicles are fully accessible and have free Wi-Fi. Riders can be dropped off anywhere in the general downtown Iowa City area.
The shuttle departs from a Park & Ride location at the northeast corner of NorthPark Mall parking lot in Davenport. While in Iowa City, the bus remains available to riders throughout the day at no additional charge for extra Iowa City area trips, as time allows.
Walk-ons are welcome to board at the Park & Ride location if seating is available. But advance reservations are preferred. To make a reservation, call RBT at 563-386-1350 or toll-free at 800-292-8959. Rides may be reserved for either a one-way or round trip on the same day or in advance.
The shuttle will maintain its original schedule until June 20.