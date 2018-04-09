The board of directors of River Valley Cooperative have announced the retirement of Tom Leiting, CEO and general manager.
Leiting has served as general manager since arriving at the Eldridge Cooperative, one of River Valley’s parent cooperatives, in 1987. He will retire June 30.
Under his leadership, River Valley has grown from three locations and annual sales of $15 million in 1987, to consolidated operations in more than 20 communities and $400 million in sales this fiscal year as well as a net worth of more than $80 million.
Tim Burress was named CEO and general manager effective May 1. He has been River Valley's vice president and chief financial officer for eight years. He previously spent 20 years with Deere & Co., and serves as a board member of Kansas City-based CFA, an ag input financing company, of which River Valley is part owner.
Burress, 51, and his wife, Karen, reside in Geneseo.
Jake Williams, manager of financial reporting, has been promoted to vice president and CFO to fill the vacancies created by Burress' promotion.