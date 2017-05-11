Road Machinery & Supplies, Co., or RMS, a Minneapolis-based distributor of construction and mining equipment, is expanding its Quad-City presence with the acquisition of a 14-acre industrial property in East Moline.
The third-generation, family-owned RMS bought a three-building site at 3150 5th Ave. in the East Moline Industrial Park. Company President Russell Sheaffer said RMS plans to transform the facility into a showroom and sales facility and service center. The site will replace its current operation at 606 W. 10th Ave., Milan.
Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The sale was brokered by John Corelis of NAI Ruhl Commercial Co.
Located in Savage, Minnesota, RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and five affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas. It is the exclusive distributor of Komatsu construction equipment in Minnesota, Iowa and four Illinois counties: Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside. It also sells other equipment for the construction, mining, road paving and compaction industries from manufacturers such as Atlas Copco, GOMACO, Roadtec, Kolberg Pioneer and more.
According to Sheaffer, the new East Moline site was the former Murphy Bros. property. Now Midwest Underground, that company will be allowed to "co-habitat on the site" for the next few months as part of the sales agreement, he said. Meanwhile, RMS is planning to renovate and reconfigure the buildings for its new operations.
The site includes a 22,000-square-foot building with six equipment bays and warehouse storage, an administrative office building and a three-bay preparations and technician shop area.
"RMS is excited about this investment as an enhancement to our support of customers in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas," said RMS CEO Mike Sill II, grandson of the company founder. RMS marked its 90th anniversary in 2016.
Sheaffer said RMS considered various options including new construction. "(The Milan site) is much smaller in terms of building and property. When we found this property ... we thought it meets our needs and would be our quickest solution,'' he said. "This new location will allow us to expand and add employee headcount, and give us more capacity for sales and service.''
Tim Knanishu, executive vice president of REDEEM, or Revitalize and Develop East Moline, said described RMS as "a good fit" for the industrial park with close proximity to Interstate 88 and Illinois Route 92.
"This should serve them well in terms of capacity," he said, adding the company's growth should result in increased sales tax revenues for East Moline. "They're going to stay in the Quad-Cities and that's the important part. They could have gone somewhere else and they chose this one because of the future opportunities."
Ty Gainey, RMS manager in Milan, eventually will transfer to East Moline with the Milan staff, Sheaffer said.
"It's more property than we need certainly right now, but we are confident we can grow into it," he added.