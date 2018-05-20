There aren’t many gaps left to fill. But city economic development leaders hope the construction of a Costco in Davenport will entice other companies to build on 53rd Street.
“We didn’t incent Costco to come at all, but separate from the fact they are now already here building, I’d say the impact is fairly significant already,” Community Planning and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said. “Suppliers or other competitors are now looking and knocking on the door. It doesn’t mean they’re coming, but you can already see the impact one destination retailer can have.”
Demolition of the structures that previously occupied the space began a couple of months ago at 53rd Street and Fairhaven Road, where Costco Wholesale is building a 156,170-square-foot building and fuel station. Costco is footing the bill for some road and traffic signal changes to accommodate its development. And at the same time, thanks to a federal grant, the city is planning to widen 53rd Street to be five lanes, with a center turn lane.
Davenport is also targeting certain areas along 53rd this year, and in the next couple of years, Berger said the city will work on attracting more development between Brady Street and Elmore Circle.
“It’s just a busy, busy corridor,” Berger said. “We’ll have some traffic light improvements to help relieve that a little bit. But in general, I’d say it will continue to develop as that retail, office corridor."
Small farmhouse to Costco Wholesale
Until this spring, a mostly vacant agricultural field with a small farmhouse sat along 53rd Street, leading into one of Davenport’s busiest business districts, which includes the Super Target store and Rave Cinemas.
Now, construction equipment and trailers with the “Costco Wholesale” logo sit at the nearly 18-acre agriculture field. The land was rezoned last summer, and recently, the remaining structures were torn down to make way for the new store and fuel station.
“It’s a completely different landscape out there now,” Economic Development Manager Susanne Knutsen said.
During planning meetings at city hall last year, Costco Midwest Development Manager Ted Johnson said the company anticipates hiring up to 200 employees, split evenly between part-time and full-time jobs. The minimum wage at Costco is $13.50 per hour, and he said entry-level cashiers have an accelerated rate of employment with wages increasing to $50,000 per year after five years of employment.
Costco executives did not return a call for comment regarding the ongoing construction.
“On the economic development side, they’re quality jobs,” Berger said. “With retail jobs, we don’t always sing those praises a lot, but Costco does a great job with very low turnover rates.”
While several residents opposed the Costco development last year, community leaders contend, once completed, the project will benefit the entire Quad-Cities.
“The Costco project is a huge deal for our area,” said Jillian McCleary, with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce. “In terms of economic development, being able to attract workforce and talent is key for competition across the country. The quality of a place drives economic growth. So when we have growth in our retail sector, it benefits everyone.”
Construction on the new Costco could be completed this fall, according to project plans.
‘Smart signals,’ five lanes and targeting growth
Costco is paying for road work to improve access to its site, and the city has separately been planning for road improvements on 53rd. The expansion of Veterans Memorial Parkway should be completed around the time Costco is finished this fall, for example.
Davenport is installing fiber optic cable along the entire roadway to connect all traffic signals, at the Locust Street, Kimberly Road and 53rd Street corridors, according to City Engineer Brian Schadt.
“That’ll tie all the signals together, and we’ll have a traffic operation center at Public Works and be able to adjust signal timing to work with the flow of traffic. We should be able to move people through more efficiently,” Schadt said. “And it also gives us our remote capability to troubleshoot problems.”
He said the interconnected signals will be the first in the city.
After conducting a recent traffic study, Schadt said leaders learned a large majority of crashes in the area are rear-end collisions. To improve safety, Davenport has been planning to add a center turn lane throughout the entire corridor, from Brady Street to Elmore Circle. The five-lane expansion will also include sidewalks on the north and south sides and a shared-use trail.
Davenport won a roughly $7.8 million federal Surface Transportation Block Grant to help fund most of the estimated $10.4 million widening project, according to Gleason.
“Iowa gets so much of that funding, and Illinois gets so much, so we work really cooperatively with other cities for the good of the community,” she said. “Obviously residents on both sides of the river use 53rd heavily, so it’s a benefit for the whole community.”
The city is creating preliminary designs in-house, and once the state awards a bid for the project, Schadt said construction will take place over two years.
And while road work may be a headache during construction seasons, Berger said the city is working to make the most of it, by attracting new development. Davenport is studying certain areas that may be ripe for development, such as the Brady, Rockingham and Elmore corridors.
“There are some vacancies, such as the former Dick’s Sporting Goods location,” Berger said. “There are very few spots left remaining, but I’d think some of the spillover from the Costco development might push up Elmore. Costco might have a positive impact on developers trying to fill those spots."
New development to bring new traffic
In the past year, around a half-dozen residents complained the Costco development, and accompanying road changes, will force them to commute longer distances to access their properties. Others voiced concerns about the expected increase in traffic and the ability for fire trucks to leave the station on 53rd Street.
“Over much of a three-mile stretch, it is lined by commercial development,” Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in a previous interview. “Thus, it is reasonable to conclude that proposed commercial use of an agricultural parcel along this corridor should be allowed to develop as such.”
Despite opposition, Costco’s plans are coming to fruition, which was helped in part by the company offering to pay for a new turn lane and center median as part of the project, according to Gleason. The work includes a deceleration lane, a dedicated left turn lane and a new traffic signal.
“That is for safety to stop people from trying to turn left at that very busy intersection,” Berger said, adding Costco will have two entrances on 53rd Street. The main entrance will allow eastbound traffic to turn left at the new traffic signals. Westbound traffic may turn right using the other entrance.
Berger said Costco has been working to negotiate an easement for access from Elmore Circle to the north side of 53rd Street, but the plan has not yet made progress.