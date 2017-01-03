The sale of Rock Island-based Hill & Valley Inc. to the publicly held J&J Snack Foods Corp. will help the Quad-City bakery company continue its growth, Hill & Valley's president and CEO said Tuesday.
J&J, a snack manufacturer based in Pennsauken, N.J., announced in a news release Tuesday that it has acquired the stock of Hill & Valley Inc. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We've been for sale for about a year, it's been widely discussed. It has not been a secret..." Hill & Valley president and CEO Doug Davidson said in an interview. "We've been looking to put this place in better hands, with people that want to grow it."
Hill & Valley, with sales of more than $45 million annually, manufactures a variety of pre-baked cakes, cookies, pies, muffins and other desserts for retail in-store bakeries. The 30-year-old company has emerged as the leading brand of Sugar Free and No Sugar Added pre-baked in-store bakery items. In addition, Hill & Valley sustains strategic private labeling partnerships with retailers nationwide.
Davidson, who remain on as president and CEO of Hill & Valley, said employees were notified of the acquisition Friday. "But it's business as usual for them."
"There's no loss of jobs,'' he said describing the transaction as "a good one."
As part of the J&J family, Hill & Valley retains its brand and operations. It also aligns the Rock Island business with a national company that saw nearly $1 billion in sales last year.
"We are excited to add Hill & Valley to our team," Jerry Law, J&J’s senior vice president, said in the release. "This acquisition rounds out our in-store bakery offerings by expanding our capabilities and customer base, and provides us a newly constructed facility that has ample capacity for growth and a nimble production process."
Davidson said the company had talks with 32 possible buyers, but declined to discuss any specifics.
"We met with lots and lots of people," he said. "These (J&J) are good people. They're food people. They know what we do and they do some of the same thing."
According to Davidson, the sale will bring substantial resources, including financial and technical resources, to Hill & Valley, which itself is a national distributor.
In the release, he said J&J's resources "will continue to make us a valued added supplier to our customers and a company that brings solutions to the table."
J&J is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing nutritional and affordable branded niche snack foods and beverages to food service and retail supermarket outlets.
Its principal products, manufactured and distributed nationwide, include Superpretzel, Bavarian Bakery and other soft pretzels, Icee and Slush Puppie frozen beverages, Luigi's, Minute Maid frozen juice bars and ices, Whole Fruit sorbet and frozen fruit bars, Mary B’s biscuits and dumplings, Daddy Ray's fig and fruit bars, Tio Pepe's, California Churros and Oreo Churros, Patio Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, The Funnel Cake Factory funnel cakes, and several cookie brands within Country Home Bakers.
Hill & Valley relocated in 2015 to the former International Harvester Farmall Works in Rock Island. It had been in the former Watchtower Plaza. It employs 200 people but will be adding another 10 to 15 employees in the next 60 to 90 days, Davidson said.
Hill & Valley also is currently expanding its footprint into another portion of the former farm implement plant at 44th Street and the Mississippi River. The expansion was announced in November.
Hill & Valley was founded as Rock Island Baking Company by George Coin, and later renamed Nancy's Pies in honor of his wife. The Hill & Valley name emerged after George and Nancy Coin sold the company in 2006, according to the company's website.