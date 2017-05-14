MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis liquor store Surdyk's (SUR'-diks) has agreed to pay a much larger fine than first envisioned for jumping the gun on a state law allowing Sunday sales.
Jim Surdyk opened his store on Sunday, March 12. That was after lawmakers repealed Minnesota's ban on Sunday alcohol sales — but well before the repeal takes effect July 2. Last month, a City Council committee rejected as too lenient a proposed $6,000 fine and 10-day license suspension.
Minnesota Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rfoneX ) the latest deal calls for Surdyk's to pay $50,000, but it would be closed only three Sundays — July 2, 9, and 16.
If a City Council committee approves the proposal Tuesday, it would go to the full council.
Surdyk would have to pay the penalty by May 31.