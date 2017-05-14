MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis liquor store Surdyk's (SUR'-diks) has agreed to pay a much larger fine than first envisioned for jumping the gun on a state law allowing Sunday sales.

Jim Surdyk opened his store on Sunday, March 12. That was after lawmakers repealed Minnesota's ban on Sunday alcohol sales — but well before the repeal takes effect July 2. Last month, a City Council committee rejected as too lenient a proposed $6,000 fine and 10-day license suspension.

Minnesota Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rfoneX ) the latest deal calls for Surdyk's to pay $50,000, but it would be closed only three Sundays — July 2, 9, and 16.

If a City Council committee approves the proposal Tuesday, it would go to the full council.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Surdyk would have to pay the penalty by May 31.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags