NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $3.80 to $116.87
The cruise line operator raised its estimates for the year after a strong second quarter.
Scana Corp., up $3.19 to $67.56
The utility company said it plans to end construction of two costly nuclear reactors in South Carolina.
Under Armour Inc., down $1.72 to $18.30
The athletic apparel maker lowered its revenue forecast and will cut spending as its North American business struggles.
Xerox Inc., up $1.79 to $32.46
The business services company surpassed analyst expectations in the second quarter.
Cummins Inc., down $10.42 to $157.48
The engine maker reported a weaker-than-expected profit due to higher warranty costs even though sales were strong.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $1.67 to $227
Banks and financial companies did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.
Pitney Bowes Inc., down $2.43 to $13.31
The mailing equipment and software company posted weak earnings and expects a smaller annual profit.
Sprint Corp., up 89 cents to $8.87
The wireless carrier reported its first quarterly profit in three years as it cut costs and added more subscribers.