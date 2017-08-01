NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $3.80 to $116.87

The cruise line operator raised its estimates for the year after a strong second quarter.

Scana Corp., up $3.19 to $67.56

The utility company said it plans to end construction of two costly nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

Under Armour Inc., down $1.72 to $18.30

The athletic apparel maker lowered its revenue forecast and will cut spending as its North American business struggles.

Xerox Inc., up $1.79 to $32.46

The business services company surpassed analyst expectations in the second quarter.

Cummins Inc., down $10.42 to $157.48

The engine maker reported a weaker-than-expected profit due to higher warranty costs even though sales were strong.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $1.67 to $227

Banks and financial companies did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down $2.43 to $13.31

The mailing equipment and software company posted weak earnings and expects a smaller annual profit.

Sprint Corp., up 89 cents to $8.87

The wireless carrier reported its first quarterly profit in three years as it cut costs and added more subscribers.

