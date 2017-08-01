MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $369.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.71.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.19 billion.
Royal Caribbean expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.45 per share.
Royal Caribbean shares have climbed 38 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56 percent in the last 12 months.
