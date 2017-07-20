Rick is on a much deserved vacation this week. I'll be your morning host until he returns.
Be Careful Out There
A man was struck by a pickup and suffered severe injuries attempting to jaywalk across Brady St. at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of North Brady Street. His name has not been released.
Teen Shot on West 16th Street
An unidentified 19-year-old man was shot in the early morning hours of Thursday. According to police, authorities were called to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, in Davenport, to respond to a report of a gunshot victim who arrived there by private vehicle at approximately 3 a.m. No further information is available at this time.
Where Should Costco Go?
That was the subject of passionate debate Wednesday night as Davenport residents aired their concerns about a potential big box store opening at 53rd Street. While some called it the "worst place for a warehouse store" city officials say the development's status as a private transaction limits their ability to dictate location.
On the Campaign Trail
Fred Hubbell, one of several Democrats running for governor, met with about 30 people Wednesday night as part of his statewide tour in favor of focusing on education as a way to grow the state's economy. Meeting with mostly educators, Hubbell was peppered with concerns about funding challenges in education, from the preschool to college level.
Traffic
Be ready for delays heading east on I-74. The right lane is blocked from Grant Street and State Street all the way to the Mississippi River bridge.
Weather
It's a good day for working in an air-conditioned building as hot and humid weather continues to dominate.