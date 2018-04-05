Quad-City-based Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors has been ranked again as the largest privately owned real estate company in Iowa, according to RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report.
The annual report ranks the Top 500 real estate companies in the country according to the number of residential transactions and sales volume.
Ruhl & Ruhl ranked No. 1 in Iowa and 130th in the nation based on the 5,267 transactions its agents closed in 2017. The performance also places the firm in the top 1 percent nationally. Ruhl & Ruhl has ranked as the largest in Iowa for eight consecutive years.
"We are proud of the care, effort and hard work our agents and staff put in to earn this ranking," said Chris Beason, company president. "Our team is honored to help so many local families through such an important process in their lives."
RISMedia’s report is based on residential transactions only. Ruhl's residential sales volume was $868.9 million.
With the company's farm and land and commercial transactions added in, it closed 5,323 transaction sides and had total sales volume of $885.5 million. Each sale has two sides.
Additionally, NAI Ruhl Commercial Co., a joint venture with Ruhl & Ruhl, sold $133.04 million in sales volume in 2017. Ruhl Mortgage, also a joint venture, closed $126.43 million in loan volume from 758 loans.