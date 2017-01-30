With more than $844.64 million in sales volume in 2016, Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors marked its best year ever in residential home sales, the company's president announced Monday.
Caroline Ruhl unveiled the strong sales performance Friday during the company's annual awards event at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. More than 300 real estate agents, staff and affiliated business partners attended the event during which Ruhl and Chris Beason, broker/owner, honored 203 award winners for their 2016 achievements.
In addition to home sales, Ruhl Mortgage closed $148.53 million in loan volume.
In sharing other 2016 results, Ruhl said the company's Realtors sold 5,276 properties as either listing agent or selling agent. In addition, she said Ruhl Realtors listed 3,152 new properties for sale.
The company's gross commission income, which is equivalent to revenues in real estate, rose 2.1 percent over the year to $25.18 million.
On average, the company's agents closed 17.8 transactions. Ruhl said that made it the highest per agent productivity for a large broker in the region. Ruhl & Ruhl ended the year with 296 residential agents and 57 staff members.
Ruhl Mortgage closed 849 loans, generating the $148.53 million in loan volume. They included more than 80 percent in purchase loans and more than 19 percent in refinances.
Agents sold 239 new construction homes or condos in 2016. The average sales price was $378,804, up from $359,788, resulting in new construction sales volume of $90.53 million.
Agent referrals also resulted in 438 policies being sold by Nelson Brothers Agency, Ruhl's affiliated insurance company.
In a regional forecast, Ruhl said she expects buyer confidence to drive the market for 2017 with a surge in first-time homebuyers, especially the millennial generation. The company saw its first-time homebuyers grow from 22 percent of all its buyers in 2015 to 26 percent last year, she said.
"Hopefully, with rising interest rates and an improving job market we will get this big pool of potential buyers off the fence and into home ownership," Ruhl said. She predicts homes will continue to appreciate from 1 to 3 percent a year in the region.
She also forecast softer growth in 2017, or a more "normal market," due to the projected increase in mortgage rates. According to Real Estate Economy Watch, the forecast for a 30-year fixed rate calls for it to rise above 4.5 percent by the end of the year.