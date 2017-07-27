NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's largest university is partnering with RWJBarnabas Health system.
Rutgers University and RWJBarnabas announced the partnership on Thursday.
RWJBarnabas Health will lead clinical services in a system that will have more than 2,500 doctors, while research efforts will be led by Rutgers.
Leaders from both institutions say that the partnership will improve patient access for residents in the state.
The two institutions will begin jointly recruiting academic, research and clinical practitioners.