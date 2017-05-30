ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Scientists and researchers at the federal government's largest national laboratory have developed an app and mobile device they say can detect Zika.

The New Mexico-based Sandia National Laboratories says the new app connects to a smartphone-controlled, battery-operated diagnostic device to identify Zika, dengue, and chikungunya within 30 minutes.

Traditional testing for the mosquito-borne viruses often requires a laboratory and long waits. Officials say the cost for that testing can run $20,000 and make it out of reach for rural clinics in developing countries where the viruses thrive.

But Sandia scientists say their new device weighs under a pound and costs as little as $100.

The Sandia team describes its rapid-testing prototype in the journal Scientific Reports .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

