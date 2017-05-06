SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Sarasota Ballet officials say they are downsizing the company as part of a restructuring plan that was in progress before its dancers voted to unionize earlier this year.
The ballet is in contract negotiations with the dancers' union, the American Guild of Musical Artists. Executive Director Joe Volpe told the Sarasota Herald Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pMN4l3 ) that 16 of the company's 51 dancers didn't receive contract offers for the new season that begins in October.
Volpe said the layoffs after the last season ended in April were part of a "long-term strategic plan" and not related to a 10-year contract for Director Iain Webb that included a pension fund.
Volpe said the number of remaining dancers, their pay scale and their health benefits will be discussed at negotiations later this month.
